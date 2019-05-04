Menu
A house was engulfed by flames at koolkhan on Saturday morning
Explosion as fire engulfs house in minutes

Adam Hourigan
by
4th May 2019 8:41 AM | Updated: 1:53 PM

FLAMES from a house fire lept high into the night sky in the early hours of this morning near Junction Hill.

Local residents and drivers on the Summerland Way noticed the fire at around midnight and called emergency services.

Witnesses said they heard a loud explosion come from the house and called the fire brigade with power lines in the vicinity zapping and sparking.

Grafton, South Grafton fire rescue brigades as well as Trenayr Rural Fire service arrived shortly after, but the house was fully engulfed by flames

The house was opposite the Car Boneyard at Koolkhan, which is believed to have been vacant at the time.

Witnesses said that the house took just minutesto become completely alight.

Police are on scene at the house investigating the cause of the fire.

Noone is believed to have been injured in the incident.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact Grafton Police.

