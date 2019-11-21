Menu
Bushfire generic. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
Fire emergency over, bushfire ban to remain in place

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st Nov 2019 4:43 PM
A FIRE ban remains in place for the Gladstone region as the state continues to swelter under harsh bushfire conditions.

The ban will continue until November 27 at this stage however Queensland Rural Fire Service area director Craig Magick said the state declaration of a fire emergency was revoked on Wednesday.

Mr Magick said a Lowmead fire that erupted from a lightning strike on Sunday was at 5pm yesterday contained and under control.

“Crews are scaling back,” he said.

“Local crews will continue to monitor the area over the next few days.”

Mr Magick said fires started by lightning strikes were common and fire investigators could predict where they might occur.

“We monitor the bureau and can determine where there will be hot spots,” he said.

