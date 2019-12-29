Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire destroyed a St George home overnight.
Fire destroyed a St George home overnight. QFES
News

Fire destroys southwest Queensland home over night

Michael Nolan
by
29th Dec 2019 8:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE destroyed a home in St George's main street overnight. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to the blaze at 8.30pm after a member of the public reported fire spilling from a roof-top air conditioning unit. 

They arrived to find the home in flames.

The crews worked until midnight but were unable to save the home. 

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to treat a woman in her 40s for smoke inhalation.

They transported her to the St George Hospital in a stable condition. 

Fire investigators will return to the scene - at the corner of Victoria and Church Sts - this morning to determine a cause. 

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was treated as non-suspicious. 

fire house fire queensland fire and emergency services st george
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GLADSTONE CRIME: The most shocking court cases of 2019

        premium_icon GLADSTONE CRIME: The most shocking court cases of 2019

        News A MURDER hearing, two brothers caught with over 400 child porn images and a sickening attempted rape video; 2019 was a most shocking and wicked year for court cases...

        Man burnt in BBQ incident

        premium_icon Man burnt in BBQ incident

        News The man was taken to hospital with several burns to his body.

        • 29th Dec 2019 8:19 AM
        One in hospital after vehicle hits guard rail

        premium_icon One in hospital after vehicle hits guard rail

        News Paramedics were called to the scene of the crash early Saturday morning.

        How Nagoorin recognised its most dedicated community members

        premium_icon How Nagoorin recognised its most dedicated community members

        News The recipients of the Nagoorin Progress Association’s Community Hero awards were...