Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.
News

Fire destroys family home

by Mark Zita
18th Nov 2019 6:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAMILY has managed to escape a house fire early this morning at Millaa Millaa.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene at Theresa Creek Road just after 2am.

Crews reported smoke visible from the roof and the house well involved in flames.

 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

Fortunately, the family managed to escape thanks to audible smoke alarms.

The spokeswoman also said crews managed to save a shed, however the house is significantly damaged.

Fire crews remain on the scene to put out hot spots.

The spokeswoman also said fire investigators will attend the scene later today.

More Stories

Show More
cairns family fire home tablelands

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Climate change impact on Gladstone

        premium_icon REVEALED: Climate change impact on Gladstone

        News A RECENT report detailing the impact of climate change across built environments in Australia has assessed more than 544 local government areas.

        Future Rotarians the brains behind helping out

        premium_icon Future Rotarians the brains behind helping out

        Community FUTURE Gladstone Rotarians had a taste of the Rotary club’s good deeds at the first...

        Paediatrician joins hospital staff

        premium_icon Paediatrician joins hospital staff

        Health GLADSTONE Hospital has been joined by a consultant paediatrician who fell in love...

        Slip, slop, slap season

        premium_icon Slip, slop, slap season

        News ITS National Skin Cancer Action Week and this year’s focus is on young...