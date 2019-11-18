Fire destroys family home

A FAMILY has managed to escape a house fire early this morning at Millaa Millaa.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene at Theresa Creek Road just after 2am.

Crews reported smoke visible from the roof and the house well involved in flames.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

Fortunately, the family managed to escape thanks to audible smoke alarms.

The spokeswoman also said crews managed to save a shed, however the house is significantly damaged.

Fire crews remain on the scene to put out hot spots.

The spokeswoman also said fire investigators will attend the scene later today.