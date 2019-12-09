Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire danger ratings will remain very high until Tuesday.
Fire danger ratings will remain very high until Tuesday.
News

Fire danger to remain ‘very high’ until tomorrow

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS are urged to remain alert this week as bushfires burn in the region.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews attended four bushfires yesterday, at Colosseum, Builyan and two at Lowmead.

Ten fire crews attended the bushfire at Colosseum which has been burning for 13 days.

Gladstone Incident Control Centre public information officer Judy Ferrari said firefighters were working to contain the fires.

“None of the fires are contained, but tomorrow will be a different story,” Ms Ferrari said.

“Our firefighters are still going strong.”

“We’re all watching our fatigue, and drinking lots of water,” she said.

Yesterday firefighters used aerial bombing to help ease conditions.

Fire danger ratings will remain very high until Tuesday. It is expected to drop to High from Wedneday.

If you or your property is under threat, please call triple-0 (000) immediately.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tips to ensure your house isn’t overrun by roaches

        premium_icon Tips to ensure your house isn’t overrun by roaches

        News As cockroaches swarm into Gladstone homes in search of moisture, make sure your house is protected

        Probe launched into plane crash that killed two men

        premium_icon Probe launched into plane crash that killed two men

        News A light plane crash has claimed the lives of two men.

        PHOTOS: Big splash at QAL family event

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Big splash at QAL family event

        News HUNDREDS filled out the Gladstone Pool for the annual QAL end of year family event...

        Residents warned as multiple bushfires burn across region

        premium_icon Residents warned as multiple bushfires burn across region

        News RESIDENTS are urged to remain vigilant as bushfires burn in the region.