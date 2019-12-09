Fire danger to remain ‘very high’ until tomorrow

Fire danger ratings will remain very high until Tuesday.

Fire danger ratings will remain very high until Tuesday.

RESIDENTS are urged to remain alert this week as bushfires burn in the region.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews attended four bushfires yesterday, at Colosseum, Builyan and two at Lowmead.

Ten fire crews attended the bushfire at Colosseum which has been burning for 13 days.

Gladstone Incident Control Centre public information officer Judy Ferrari said firefighters were working to contain the fires.

“None of the fires are contained, but tomorrow will be a different story,” Ms Ferrari said.

“Our firefighters are still going strong.”

“We’re all watching our fatigue, and drinking lots of water,” she said.

Yesterday firefighters used aerial bombing to help ease conditions.

Fire danger ratings will remain very high until Tuesday. It is expected to drop to High from Wedneday.

If you or your property is under threat, please call triple-0 (000) immediately.