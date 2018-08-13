Menu
Emergency services are at the scene of a grass fire at Agnes Water.
Fire crews successfully control Agnes Water blaze

13th Aug 2018 3:00 PM | Updated: 4:53 PM

UPDATE 4.55PM: FIRE fighters have successfully brought a grass fire at Agnes Water under control. 

The fire, near Masthead Dr and Innamincka Way, is smouldering within containment lines and is posing no threat to property at this time. 

Crews will continue to monitor the area tonight and tomorrow. 

Agnes Water residents have been warned they still may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the evening. 

EARLIER 3PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene of a grass fire near Masthead Dr and Innamincka Way, Agnes Water.

The fire broke out earlier today and is not posing any threat to property at the moment.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze by conducting backburning.

Agnes Water residents will be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon.

Residents are advised to close windows and doors and those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions as smoke can decrease visibility on the road.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

