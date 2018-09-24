Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GRASS FIRE: Fire units heading to Yarwun grass fire.
GRASS FIRE: Fire units heading to Yarwun grass fire. Luka Kauzlaric
News

Homes no longer under threat

Glen Porteous
by
24th Sep 2018 2:35 PM

FIRE crews have responded to a grass fire that was threatening property on Calliope River Road, Yarwun-West Stowe and working to containing it.

There was a 12.30pm call a blaze had broken out at the back of property on Calliope River Road and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services responded sending six crews with a combination of rural and urban fire fighters.

There are now 25 fire fighters on the scene putting in back burning and containment lines to prevent the fire spreading any further and are expected to be working on the blaze well into the afternoon.

Graders and dozers from a local excavation hire firm are being used to help stop the spread of the fire and prevent any further threat to property.

bush fire grass fire qfes queensland fire and emergency west stowe yarwun
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Tannum Crab Classic gives big to students

    premium_icon Tannum Crab Classic gives big to students

    News Tannum Crab Classic supporting disadvantaged local children with a disability

    Time to sign up to volunteer at Under the Trees festival

    Time to sign up to volunteer at Under the Trees festival

    Community There's a variety of roles that need to be filled.

    Businesswoman's message for new Gladstone businesses

    Businesswoman's message for new Gladstone businesses

    News Confidence is growing within Gladstone.

    Seven awesome things to do these school holidays

    premium_icon Seven awesome things to do these school holidays

    News Looking for something to keep the kids entertained?

    Local Partners