Homes no longer under threat

FIRE crews have responded to a grass fire that was threatening property on Calliope River Road, Yarwun-West Stowe and working to containing it.

There was a 12.30pm call a blaze had broken out at the back of property on Calliope River Road and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services responded sending six crews with a combination of rural and urban fire fighters.

There are now 25 fire fighters on the scene putting in back burning and containment lines to prevent the fire spreading any further and are expected to be working on the blaze well into the afternoon.

Graders and dozers from a local excavation hire firm are being used to help stop the spread of the fire and prevent any further threat to property.