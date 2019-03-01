Menu
GRASS FIRE: Crews are on scene of a grass fire near Darymple Dr, Toolooa. Noor Gillani GLA010319TLFIRE
Fire crews on scene of Toolooa grass fire

Mark Zita
1st Mar 2019 1:08 PM
FIREFIGHTERS are currently at the scene of a grass fire burning near Dalrymple Dr, Javelin St and Gladstone Benaraby Rd in Toolooa.

It broke out around 11am today and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Police have currently closed parts of Dalrymple Dr near the scene of the fire.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire but smoke may affect the area, with residents asked to keep doors and windows closed.

If they are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call 000 immediately.

