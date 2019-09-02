Fire crews monitoring area behind school after Sunday blaze

A QFES crew is monitoring an area near Harvey Road after a fire broke out yesterday.

A QFES crew is monitoring an area near Harvey Road after a fire broke out yesterday. Maranatha Jireh Corpuz

GLADSTONE firefighters are monitoring an area behind Clinton State School where a fire broke out on Sunday morning.

At 5.10am yesterday crews were called to a vegetation fire at Harvey Road, near Carinya Dr.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews found the fire, about 40 metres by 10 metres in size, burning in bushland behind the school.

A QFES spokesman said by 5.30am the fire was under control.

Crews were called back to Harvey Road this morning because there were still trees smouldering and smoke in the area.

He said one crew was still at the scene monitoring the area.

QFES has warned smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area. Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if they suffer from a respiratory condition.