Fire crews battle huge blaze on Bruce Hwy, near Gladstone

UPDATED 3.04PM: EIGHT fire crews are working to contain the massive blaze which has spread across 400 acres near the Bruce Hwy at Iveragh this afternoon.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire was moving towards Wildman Rd and Otto Rd but no properties were under threat.

The helicopter request has also been cancelled and told to return to base according to QFES.

"The crews are containing the fire but they may need the helicopter assistance later this afternoon," he said.

EARLIER 1.48PM: A HELICOPTER is on route to the fire to assist fire crews with water bombing.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire crews had the area under control but called in the chopper for preventative measures.

"There are no properties are under threat and the crews are taking preventative steps to make sure they arent under threat," he said.

EARLIER 12.56PM: THREE fire crews are extinguishing a blaze at Iveragh on Christensen Rd this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services reported the grass fire broke out at about 11.20am and is about 35 acres in size.

A QFES spokesperson said the crews were working to contain it.