Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crews are still monitoring a bushfire northeast of Biloela. Photo: file photo
Crews are still monitoring a bushfire northeast of Biloela. Photo: file photo
News

Fire crews continue to monitor Bilo bushfire

kaitlyn smith
13th Oct 2020 5:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIREFIGHTERS are still tending to a bushfire on the Dawson Hwy which continues to burn 48 hours after it first ignited.

The blaze reportedly broke on Sunday afternoon at Dumgree, northeast of Biloela.

One crew currently remains on the scene which has since been contained.

QFES confirmed the fire also poses no threat to nearby properties.

However, smoke may impact surrounding areas.

Residents are urged to shut all windows and doors, with medication to be kept close by.

biloela bushfire gladstone bushfire season rockhampton bushfire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman caught on CCTV stealing iPhone

        Premium Content Woman caught on CCTV stealing iPhone

        Crime Emlyn Rose Towell threw out the phone when she couldn’t get into it.

        MEET THE CANDIDATES: Callide’s Adam Burling

        Premium Content MEET THE CANDIDATES: Callide’s Adam Burling

        News Meet the candidates who are opposing the incumbent Colin Boyce in this year’s State...

        Grass fire burning near Calliope

        Premium Content Grass fire burning near Calliope

        News QFES are on scene at a grass fire in Wooderson.

        Slice of joy: Store donates free pizzas to those in need

        Premium Content Slice of joy: Store donates free pizzas to those in need

        News A Gladstone pizza shop donated free pizzas to a soup kitchen last night, feeding...