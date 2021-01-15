Menu
Firefighters have attended a scene where a cat was stuck 30 metres up a tree (file image).
Offbeat

Fire crews calls called to cat stuck 30m up tree

Ali Kuchel
15th Jan 2021 10:05 AM
IN AN ironic case, emergency services have been called to rescue a cat from a tree.

Just before 10pm on Thursday night, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to Lowood with reports of a cat stuck in a tree.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed one crew attended the scene on Reinbotts Road.

She said the cat was about 30 metres up a tree.

“We used a ladder to get the cat and it was returned to the owner,” she said.

The spokeswoman said it was not uncommon for fire crews to respond to cats stuck in trees.

