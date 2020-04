Fire crews were called to a lightpole fire at Wowan yesterday morning

QUEENSLAND fire and emergency services were called to a powerpole fire in Wowan near Banana yesterday morning.

Fire crews were called to Deerford Road at 8.05am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said when crews arrived the powerpole was “smouldering”.

She said crews closed off the road for safety and extinguished the fire at 10am.