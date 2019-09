FIRE: A fire has been burning in Mt Larcom for three days.

MULTIPLE fire crews have returned to a fire burning near Popenia Rd Mount Larcom.

The fire broke out about 1.12pm on Wednesday and has posed no threats to property.

A QFES spokesman said the fire was burning in inaccessible country.

He said the fire did not pose immediate threat however there is a very high fire danger warning for the region today and conditions could change.

Fire crews are continuing to make fire breaks to help fight the blaze.