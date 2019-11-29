Fire conditions to remain high

A QFES spokeswoman said most of the state will have severe fire conditions starting Monday. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

A QFES spokeswoman said most of the state will have severe fire conditions starting Monday. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

The fire ban continues throughout the region as fires burn across the state.

A QFES spokeswoman said most of the state will have severe fire conditions starting Monday.

“Bundaberg will have extreme fire conditions on Monday, but Gladstone will remain very high,” she said.

As the ban continues, firies have been battling a vegatation fire at Collosseum since last Monday.

Nine fire crews attended the scene today.

Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade posted about the blaze’s extreme conditions on their Facebook page.

“The conditions were quite volatile with fast moving flames up in the mountains,” the post said.

The fire ban in Gladstone will continue until December 4.

If you see a suspicious fire or are under threat, immediately call 000.