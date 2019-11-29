Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A QFES spokeswoman said most of the state will have severe fire conditions starting Monday. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
A QFES spokeswoman said most of the state will have severe fire conditions starting Monday. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
News

Fire conditions to remain high

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Nov 2019 2:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The fire ban continues throughout the region as fires burn across the state.

A QFES spokeswoman said most of the state will have severe fire conditions starting Monday.

“Bundaberg will have extreme fire conditions on Monday, but Gladstone will remain very high,” she said.

As the ban continues, firies have been battling a vegatation fire at Collosseum since last Monday.

Nine fire crews attended the scene today.

Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade posted about the blaze’s extreme conditions on their Facebook page.

“The conditions were quite volatile with fast moving flames up in the mountains,” the post said.

The fire ban in Gladstone will continue until December 4.

If you see a suspicious fire or are under threat, immediately call 000.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CommBank branches get behind local organisations

        premium_icon CommBank branches get behind local organisations

        News The donations are part of a national pledge to help communities make a difference locally.

        50 PROPERTIES: Open homes this weekend

        premium_icon 50 PROPERTIES: Open homes this weekend

        News IN THE market? 50 properties will open their doors this weekend.

        UPDATE: Two in hospital after vehicle rollover on major hwy

        premium_icon UPDATE: Two in hospital after vehicle rollover on major hwy

        News TWO MEN suspected of drink-driving were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle...

        Special day ‘saved’ by generosity

        premium_icon Special day ‘saved’ by generosity

        News A last-minute cancellation left graduates with no way to get to their formal. Some...