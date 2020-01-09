Fire concerns on drought affected residents’ minds

Miriam Vale resident Ivan Linpus at the Miriam Vale Hotel on January 4, 2020. He says if there's a fire in the town they wouldn't be able to stop due to having no water.

“IF there was another bushfire here we would not stop it.”

The words may sound dire, but it’s a thought at the back of most resident’s minds in Miriam Vale.

Ivan Linpus has lived in the region for two and a half years where he works as a water truck driver for the Gladstone Regional Council.

When Baffle Creek dried up in August he questioned how they would fight fires.

“If they got a fire on Mount Colosseum … that wind would come through here – I don’t think it would wipe the town out, it would come through,” Mr Linpus said.

Mr Linpus has lived all over Queensland and seen many drought devastated communities including, Roma, Gayndah and Capella.

He said although the situation was bad in Miriam Vale, a recent visit to Roma showed how much worse it could be.

“If they think you’re bad off here, they’ve got nothing on what’s out there (in Roma),” he said.

“All the trees are dying on the sides of the roads … it’s been dry out there for so long.

“This would be the biggest drought I’ve ever seen.

“I’m 62, I’ve lived a lot of my life out west and I’ve never seen it so bad.”

He said all residents could do for now was preserve water as best they can.

“At the end of the day this joint has got no water.”