Fire concern at Biloela house

Firefighters are responding to reports of smoke and an alarm at a residence on Collins Street, Biloela. Picture: Rae Wilson

Firefighters are responding to reports of smoke and an alarm at a residence on Collins Street, Biloela. Picture: Rae Wilson

UPDATE: 2pm: A fire at a Biloela home has been extinguished after smoke was found to be coming from a pot on the stove.

A QFES spokeswoman said firefighters arrived at the Collins Street residence at 1.33pm.

“There was a pot of oil on the stove,” the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said the owner of the home was contacted and firefighters removed the pot from the stove.

“Firefighters ventilated the house to disperse the smoke,” the spokeswoman said.

Queensland Police and Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics also attended the incident.

INITIAL REPORT: 1.25pm: Emergency services are responding to a Biloela residence after reports smoke has been seen and an alarm is sounding.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said QFES firefighters were called at 1.15pm to Collins Street.

“There is an alarm sounding and some smoke that has been reported,” the spokesman said.

“We have three units that have been assigned.”

It is understood QFES have arrived at the scene and have confirmed an alarm is sounding.

Reports from the scene are that smoke is issuing from a residence, which smells like something is burning on the stove.

QFES have reported nobody is home at the residence and they are trying to contact the owner of the property on Collins Street, near Callide Street.

More to come.