Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Firefighters are responding to reports of smoke and an alarm at a residence on Collins Street, Biloela. Picture: Rae Wilson
Firefighters are responding to reports of smoke and an alarm at a residence on Collins Street, Biloela. Picture: Rae Wilson
News

Fire concern at Biloela house

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
5th Nov 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: 2pm: A fire at a Biloela home has been extinguished after smoke was found to be coming from a pot on the stove.

A QFES spokeswoman said firefighters arrived at the Collins Street residence at 1.33pm.

“There was a pot of oil on the stove,” the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said the owner of the home was contacted and firefighters removed the pot from the stove.

“Firefighters ventilated the house to disperse the smoke,” the spokeswoman said.

Queensland Police and Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics also attended the incident.

INITIAL REPORT: 1.25pm: Emergency services are responding to a Biloela residence after reports smoke has been seen and an alarm is sounding.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said QFES firefighters were called at 1.15pm to Collins Street.

“There is an alarm sounding and some smoke that has been reported,” the spokesman said.

“We have three units that have been assigned.”

It is understood QFES have arrived at the scene and have confirmed an alarm is sounding.

Reports from the scene are that smoke is issuing from a residence, which smells like something is burning on the stove.

QFES have reported nobody is home at the residence and they are trying to contact the owner of the property on Collins Street, near Callide Street.

More to come.

biloela fire gladstone gladstone observer qfes smoke alarm
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone fuel prices cheapest in Queensland

        Premium Content Gladstone fuel prices cheapest in Queensland

        News “This makes central Queensland one of the cheapest places in the state to fill up at the moment.”

        • 5th Nov 2020 1:12 PM
        ‘It wasn’t perfect’: Larson’s Origin review

        Premium Content ‘It wasn’t perfect’: Larson’s Origin review

        Rugby League The ‘Prince of Miriam Vale’ offered his thoughts on Game one of State of Origin.

        • 5th Nov 2020 1:00 PM
        Gladstone one of only three seats declared in QLD election

        Premium Content Gladstone one of only three seats declared in QLD election

        Politics “There are still around 200,000 postal votes outstanding with more than 640,000...

        • 5th Nov 2020 12:41 PM
        • 1 thunderbolt
        Alleged serious offender ‘doesn’t want to turn up to court’

        Premium Content Alleged serious offender ‘doesn’t want to turn up to court’

        News Peter Anthony Johnson’s bail was refused after he missed court for a number of...