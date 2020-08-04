Fire burning on multiple fronts south of Gladstone

The location of a fire at Gindoran on Granite Creek Forestry Road which is burning on multiple fronts.

A FIRE burning on multiple fronts on rural land south of Gladstone is being monitored by Queensland Rural Fire Service crews.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the vegetation blaze on Granite Creek Forestry Road was reported to triple-0, by a member of the public, at 3.25pm.

“The fire on open grass plains is slow moving and burning on several fire fronts no larger than five metres,” the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said tankers from Lowmead and Rosedale were on the scene.

The Rural Fire Service website shows four vehicles on the scene with three more currently en route.

“Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition,” the RFS warns.

“Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

“If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 (000) immediately.”

To monitor the fire conditions or for updates visit the Queensland Rural Fire Service website.

