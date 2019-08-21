Menu
FIRE: Multiple fire and rescue crews are responding to a fire near Lake Awoonga.
Breaking

Fire burning near Lake Awoonga campgrounds

liana walker
by
21st Aug 2019 1:06 PM

FIRE crews are responding to a vegetation fire burning behind Lake Awoonga near the campgrounds and Gladstone-Monto Road, Dilgum.

This fire broke out at 12.10pm and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Two crews are currently on scene.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire approximately 70 acres in size and is burning on the eastern side of the old Boyne Valley road.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Gladstone Observer

