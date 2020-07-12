Menu
Fire in Glen Eden
Fire burning near aged care facility

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Jul 2020 12:23 PM
FIRE crews are on scene at a vegetation fire in the vicinity of Victoria Ave, Glen Eden Dr and Deborah St, near the Edenvale Aged Care Facility.

The fire broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke and are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

gladstone fire glen eden fire vegetation fire
Gladstone Observer

