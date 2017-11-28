Fire brigade replace 31 year old support vehicle

Volunteer community educator, Tanya Marxsen and Westowe rural fire brigade first officer, Danny Devers, accept delivery of a new Isuzu Dmax ute from Colin Cross, fleet manager of Reef City Motors Gladstone, to add to their organisation's fleet.

Volunteer community educator, Tanya Marxsen and Westowe rural fire brigade first officer, Danny Devers, accept delivery of a new Isuzu Dmax ute from Colin Cross, fleet manager of Reef City Motors Gladstone, to add to their organisation's fleet. Matt Taylor GLA271117FIRE

WESTOWE Rural Fire Brigade have been given a timely boost for fire season, after the delivery of a new vehicle by Reef City Motors yesterday.

Aided by a Government grant of $35,000, the new Isuzu Dmax SX manual dual cab 4x4 will be used by the organisation as a support vehicle, replacing their 31 year old Daihatsu Rocky.

First Officer Danny Devers welcomed the timely addition to their fleet, which will ensure a higher level of reliability and safety for the brigade's volunteers.

"This will support the brigade in many of it's activities, so this will be used to run incidents and controlled fires so we're not taking primary fire appliances off the fire ground,” Mr Devers said.

"When there is a big fire, we can do crew changeovers, where the vehicle can be left at the shed and a new crew can bring it out and replace another crew that's been working several hours.

"This can also go and get meals if required for people that have been out all day, for example.”

The ute was chosen after Mr Devers conducted rigorous research, as well as recommendations from many brigade members who own Isuzu's themselves.

Volunteer Community Educator Tanya Marxsen welcomed the vehicle as an important tool for improving the organisation's image.

"We told Reef City how we had a very old support vehicle that was in desperate need of replacement, and got this one here.

"For myself, personally, I will use it for the volunteer community educating program.

"I will go into schools and other community groups, and teach them about fire safety.”

Reef City Motors were proud of their involvement in getting the new vehicle to the brigade, after supplying the vehicle at a heavily discounted price.

"You want to be involved in the community as much as you can,” fleet manager Colin Cross said.

"We live and die by community support, if we haven't got the support of the community we may as well shut our doors and go home.

"Hopefully its not seen too often since its used for fires, but its nice to know they're looking at our vehicle because of its reliability and because of its toughness.”

While the vehicle comes as stock standard, it will undergo upgrades such as red and blue light bars, communications radios, first aid kits and fire extinguishers.