Fire brigade petition closing soon

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Jan 2020 5:00 AM
A PETITION to have the Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade urgently re-registered closes tomorrow.

The brigade was deregistered by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services on November 2, 2019 after investigations found “poor behaviour, misuse of brigade equipment and poor financial management”.

The petition was launched December 12 by the Captain Creek Concerned Citizens and stated the move left them unprotected at the start of fire season. The petition has more than 750 signatures and is sponsored by local MP Stephen Bennett.

QFES will host a meeting on February 8 at Captain Creek with the aim to discuss the formation of a new rural fire brigade in the area.

