Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A large fire has broken out near the Qantas terminal at Sydney Airport — near fuel storage depots. Fire crews have rushed to the scene.
A large fire has broken out near the Qantas terminal at Sydney Airport — near fuel storage depots. Fire crews have rushed to the scene.
Travel

Fire breaks out near major airport

by Ben Graham
21st Jan 2020 7:05 PM

A large fire has broken out near the Qantas terminal at Sydney Airport.

Authorities were called to a factory that had caught fire on Coward Street in Mascot at about 7pm.

Airport fire crews were called to fuel storage depots next to the tarmac after 7pm today after a factory on Coward Street in Mascot went up in flames.

Authorities have more than 18 crews on the ground made up of 70 fire fighters rushing to put out the blaze at the two storey warehouse.

It's believed the fire started on the ground floor of the factory.

People on social media say they can see smoke from the fire from as far away as Cremorne Point on the city's north shore.

 

 

 

News.com.au has contacted the airport for comment.

More to come

 

fire qantas sydney airport travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'My babies would live': Why farmer got naked in the rain

        premium_icon 'My babies would live': Why farmer got naked in the rain

        Offbeat Farmer Kev Cherry has explained why he stripped off and jumped into his dam following the arrival of rain, causing a social media sensation.

        PHOTOS: Dogs and puppies that need your help

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Dogs and puppies that need your help

        News IT’S all the perks of loving a dog but not having to pay for one.

        Thief wants his thongs back from watch-house

        premium_icon Thief wants his thongs back from watch-house

        News 'Can I get my thongs back from the watch-house?'

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days