Fire bomber called to help fight Boyne Valley blaze

A FIRE BOMBER has been called to help tackle a bushfire burning in the Boyne Valley near Ubobo for the sixth day running.

Crews have returned to the blaze today burning towards Bulburin National Park.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the fire had progressed on the north and north east sides.

He said a fire bomber would be working from the air today while firefighters patrolled the edges of the fire on the ground.

He said this bushfire was still burning within inaccessible areas.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

This fire has been burning since Monday.

Crews worked yesterday to contain the fire along Blackmans Gap Road.

Residents should refer to their bushfire survival plan and be ready to take action if the situation changes. Nearby residents may be affected by smoke.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

