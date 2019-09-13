Fire ban extended as QFES pleads for residents to be aware

IT’S hoped residents will be careful while doing yard work and resist the desire to light a bonfire while camping this weekend, with a fire ban in place until next Friday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services area director Daniel Schneider said crews would continue to monitor fires throughout the region today, after a busier than usual start to the fire season.

He said the larger fires within the region, at Mount Larcom which has been burning for nine days and Lowmead which started on Monday, would be watched closely with winds expected to increase this weekend.

Both were burning within containment lines yesterday.

At 6.15pm yesterday Queensland Fire and Emergency Services announced the local fire ban for Central Queensland would be extended until next Friday.

“Conditions are perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly,” QFES said.

Mr Schneider said Gladstone crews were given a reprieve in recent days from a strike team from Mackay to ensure they would be ready to return to the frontline tomorrow.

“Our crews are very resilient, they’ve been trying as best as they can to share the workload,” he said.

“Coming into this weekend we’re asking people when they are doing yard work to either put it off, or if they have to do it to take extreme care.

“With people who are looking at going camping, they should keep in mind the fire ban is in effect until 2359 hours Sunday.”

Visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au.