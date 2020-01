BLAZE: Fire crews were called to a busy Gladstone intersection early this morning.

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a grass fire at a busy West Gladstone intersection early this morning.

Two crews attended the scene on the corner of Breslin and Glenlyon Sts at 4.10am, about 1km from the Gladstone fire station.

A QFES spokeswoman said there was a small grass fire west of the traffic lights.

She said crews extinguished the fire by 4.15am and had it blacked out by 4.20am.