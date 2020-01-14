Fire at Boyne Valley burns for over a week

FIRE: Crews are on scene at a fire burning in the Boyne Valley.

A FIRE has been burning in the Boyne Valley near Dalga Back Rd and Dalga Rd since January 5.

This fire is burning within containment lines and poses no threat to property at this time.

QFES and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews will continue to monitor the area. Nearby areas may be affected by a smoke haze.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medication close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.