Subscribe Today's Paper
Fire and rescue services on scene at large bushfire

Rhylea Millar
14th Sep 2019 5:08 PM
CREWS are working to contain a large bushfire burning in the vicinity of Carmans Road, Monduran, northwest of Gin Gin and west of Monduran.

The fire is expected to burn for the next five to six hours.

There are currently 27 vehicles on scene.

People in the area will be effected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

There is no immediate threat to property at this time, however if residents are concerned they should call triple-0 (000) immediately.

More details to come.

bushfire fire
Bundaberg News Mail

