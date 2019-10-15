Fire and lightning on the cards for Central Queensland

Thunderstorms are forecast for much of the Capricornia region this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning severe thunderstorms will "likely" affect Rockhampton, Gladstone, Woorabinda, Biloela, and The Capricorn Coast.

Further east, BOM says severe storms are "possible" for Moranbah, Clermont, Emerald, stretching down to Bundaberg.

Less severe storms can be expected as far west as Carnarvon National Park.

The storms coincide with a severe fire danger rating issued for the Central Highlands and Coalfields today.

A statement from the BOM states; "Temperatures across much of Queensland will be 5 to 8 degrees above average today."

"Isolated thunderstorms with little rainfall are possible over eastern districts south of about Mackay today, with one or two severe storms possible between about Mackay and Rockhampton," the statement read.

Meteorologist Jess Gardner said the storms may bring "damaging wind gusts" in excess of 90kmh and large hail to effected areas.

Localised thunderstorms are not likely to bring rain according to the Bureau.