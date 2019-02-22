Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DEVASTATED: The fires in and around Tabulam over the past week have destroyed 18 homes and 49 outbuildings, and damaged 18 homes and 19 outbuildings.
DEVASTATED: The fires in and around Tabulam over the past week have destroyed 18 homes and 49 outbuildings, and damaged 18 homes and 19 outbuildings. Marc Stapelberg
News

Fire-affected residents told to prepare now for Cyclone Oma

Jacqueline Munro
by
21st Feb 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH the potential for Cyclone Oma to make landfall in SE Qld and bring much-needed rain to the Northern Rivers, fire-affected residents are urged to take action immediately.

NSW Rural Fire Service Superintendent Michael Brett said landowners whose homes have been covered by fire retardant or foam to protect their homes from fire, need to act now to prevent their drinking water from being contaminated.

"Homes in the affected area may have been covered in retardant or foam during property protection operations," he said.

"With no rain, the material may still be coating homes, so residents need to urgently act and disconnect their downpipes from water tanks to prevent their drinking water from being contaminated."

Supt Brett said affected residents should get in contact with Disaster Recovery, who will help clean retardant from affected homes, and replenish water supplies if required.

"This is also the case for landholders whose dams or creeks may have been affected by firefighting operations," he said.

Supt Brett said the Bruxner Highway fire near Tabulam has been contained, and firefighters will continue to monitor and patrol the fireground and strengthen containment lines over coming days.

While the fire has been contained, Supt Brett said residents should continue to remain vigilant and monitor the current fire situation on Fires Near Me, as the region prepares for potential cyclonic winds.

Yesterday the NSW RFS announced the building impact assessment team had completed their evaluation, releasing statistics of the number of homes and outbuildings impacted by fire.

The Bruxner Highway fire burned more than 7,700 hectares and destroyed 18 homes and 49 outbuildings.

18 homes and 19 outbuildings were damaged, while 171 homes and 138 outbuildings were untouched.

More Stories

bruxner highway bushfire disaster recovery drake northern rivers northern rivers bushfire rfs rural fire service tabulam tabulam fires tabulam fire update
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Talk highlights need for sensible clean energy transition

    premium_icon Talk highlights need for sensible clean energy transition

    News Clean energy presentation held at Gladstone Bowls Club.

    SURVEY SAYS: Young and old encouraged to have say on park

    premium_icon SURVEY SAYS: Young and old encouraged to have say on park

    News The future of Memorial Park is up for debate with survey available.

    The hot five items to purchase from Kmart

    premium_icon The hot five items to purchase from Kmart

    News They can be purchased at Kmart Gladstone on Saturday