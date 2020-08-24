FINISH LINE: Philip Street 1A done, 1B begins

A drone photo of the Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct. Picture Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2

THE Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct is one step closer to the finish line, with Stage 1a completed and Stage 1b about to begin.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett joined funding partners for an on-site sod turning following the completion of Stage 1a last Thursday.

Cr Burnett was joined by Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd, The Salvation Army Gladstone Captains Chris and Kaylene Ford, The Salvation Army Lt. Colonel David Godkin and Lt. Colonel Sandra Godkin, Gladstone Foundation OAM Tim Griffin and other guests.

(L to R): Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd, Lt. Col. David Godkin from The Salvation Army, Tim Griffin from The Gladstone Foundation, Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett and Lucinda Reck from Department of Communities, Disability Services & Seniors.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the completion of Stage 1a was a significant milestone for the precinct, which had been transformed since the beginning of the year.

“It’s fantastic to see Stage 1a now complete, which moves our region another step closer to a dedicated Community Services Precinct,” Cr Burnett said.

Cr Burnett said the total anticipated costs for the entire Stage 1 works were approximately $17.9m.

He said the precinct was funded by Gladstone Regional Council from funds granted to the Salvation Army and the Australian Government’s Regional Jobs and Investment Package.

“Stage 1b will involve the construction of four buildings, internal parkland and playground and landscaping within the Community Services Precinct and is forecast to be completed by June 2021,” he said.

“Works for Stage 1b are being undertaken by Paynters Pty Ltd, who have prior experience in Queensland’s aged care, government and insurance sectors.”

Cr Burnett said Stage 2 was proposed to include an internal service road, carparking and construction of five additional buildings, with occupants yet to be determined.

“The precinct has been designed to strengthen Gladstone’s social service system by clustering facilities in order to enhance community outcomes, helping address current and future human and social services needs for the region,” he said.

Cr Burnett said the precinct would provide essential services for individuals, community groups and the wider Gladstone Region community once it was completed.