Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kissing the Flint has been nominated for Australian Celtic Song of the Year
Kissing the Flint has been nominated for Australian Celtic Song of the Year
News

‘Fingers crossed’: Musos up for Celtic award

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st Apr 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCAL musicians Kissing the Flint are crossing their fingers and toes after being nominated for Australian Celtic Song of the Year.

The song, Fare Thee Well Lament, was part of an EP released last year.

Singer songwriter Leah Chynoweth-Tidy said the Celtic theme was something very dear to the husband-wife duo’s hearts.

“It came pretty easily because it has lots of Celtic imagery in it,” Chynoweth-Tidy said.

“It flowed quite quickly and follows our belief that death and this life is not the end.”

She said it was wonderful to be nominated and felt blessed to be among “incredible company” in the category.

The winner will be announced in May despite the Australian Celtic Music Awards event being cancelled due to Covid-19.

Chynoweth-Tidy said the pandemic had halted gigs, but she was using the time to write plenty of new songs and hoped to release an album later on.

gladstone musician kissing the flint music awards
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    PM condemns racist attacks

    PM condemns racist attacks
    • 21st Apr 2020 3:00 PM
    Morrison on Virgin bail out

    Morrison on Virgin bail out
    • 21st Apr 2020 2:45 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shark attack victim’s life to be celebrated via livestream

        premium_icon Shark attack victim’s life to be celebrated via livestream

        News The life of a Queensland Parks and Wildlife ranger who died in a shark attack earlier this month will be celebrated today. HOW TO WATCH

        Resident’s quick thinking stops fire

        premium_icon Resident’s quick thinking stops fire

        News QUICK action by a Central Gladstone resident prevented a potential catastrophe in...

        IN COURT: 38 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 38 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, April 21.

        Tank of fuel costs man $800

        premium_icon Tank of fuel costs man $800

        Crime The man left a petrol station with $80 of fuel but got slapped with a much larger...