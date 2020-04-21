‘Fingers crossed’: Musos up for Celtic award

Kissing the Flint has been nominated for Australian Celtic Song of the Year

LOCAL musicians Kissing the Flint are crossing their fingers and toes after being nominated for Australian Celtic Song of the Year.

The song, Fare Thee Well Lament, was part of an EP released last year.

Singer songwriter Leah Chynoweth-Tidy said the Celtic theme was something very dear to the husband-wife duo’s hearts.

“It came pretty easily because it has lots of Celtic imagery in it,” Chynoweth-Tidy said.

“It flowed quite quickly and follows our belief that death and this life is not the end.”

She said it was wonderful to be nominated and felt blessed to be among “incredible company” in the category.

The winner will be announced in May despite the Australian Celtic Music Awards event being cancelled due to Covid-19.

Chynoweth-Tidy said the pandemic had halted gigs, but she was using the time to write plenty of new songs and hoped to release an album later on.