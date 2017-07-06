Fingerprint ID proof ties Gladstone man to offending

IDENTIFYING fingerprints were the proof police needed to tie a Gladstone man to offences committed in Brisbane in 2014.

Matthew Peter Luke Ireland, 27, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence, one count of possession of dangerous drugs and one count of possessing drug utensils.

The court heard on March 9, 2014 a search warrant was conducted of Ireland's Brisbane address, locating an amount of cannabis and a water pipe.

The second lot of offending occurred two months later on 27 May, after Ireland broke into a Brisbane residence between 7.15am and 1pm.

The victim returned home at about 1pm, and noticed that the television, a computer and $50 in cash had been taken from the property.

Police were notified, and fingerprints taken from the scene were able to identify Ireland as the offender.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client had recently moved to Gladstone with his girlfriend.

She said her client had engaged himself with counselling programs to help 'get him off the drugs'.

Magistrate Melanie Ho initially said she would place Ireland on a nine-month probation sentence, subject to therapeutic intervention.

This would mean Ireland would have to submit to regular, random drug testing.

However, given that the offending occurred more than three years ago and Irelan was already engaged with rehabilitation programs, Ms Ho decided that a high-range fine would be better suited.

Ms Ho said given there was no restitution sought by police or the victim, she would impose a fine to the value of the stolen items.

Ireland was ordered to pay a $1000 fine; a conviction was recorded.