Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Finger licking good investment opportunity at Tannum Sands

Investors can buy the land at 1 Booth Ave, Tannum Sands and have KFC as their tenant.
Investors can buy the land at 1 Booth Ave, Tannum Sands and have KFC as their tenant. Burgess Rawson
Tegan Annett
by

A FINGER licking good investment opportunity has opened up at Tannum Sands, and KFC would be your tenant.

A Sydney investor has put their 1 Booth Ave property on the market, with commercial property agency Burgess Rawson.

Burgess Rawson Sydney office director Simon Staddon said there was already plenty of interest in the property because it was considered as an "affordable" investment.

Mr Straddon estimated it would sell for more than $1.65 million.

The store has a net income of $110,000, slightly less than the average of $140,000 or more.

Recent upgrades to the store is another attraction for investors, and a newly signed five year lease.

"There is a lot of interest because it's very affordable... most fast food investments have a higher income bracket than this," Mr Straddon said.

Mr Straddon said it was the perfect example of a self-managed investment.

He said the former Sydney owner had never even inspected the site.

The property will be auctioned in Sydney on February 20.

Related Items

Topics:  burgess rawson fast food gladstone property investment kfc

Gladstone Observer
WATCH: Footpath inundated from king tide this morning

WATCH: Footpath inundated from king tide this morning

Take care if you're around waterways or the beach today with today's king tide

Ute thieves at large as police continue investigation

The driver of a stolen car crashed into a traffic light in Clinton on Tuesday morning before fleeing the scene.

Police still trying to establish the identify of a person or people.

New details of $300m Gladstone development revealed

HUGE PROJECT: One of the many plans included in the new development application for a village for over 50s.

Development application lodged for retirement village.

Young couple proud to ditch rental market for first home

FINALLY: Aaron Cousins and Maddison Smith, with their dog Wilson, have bought their first home after renting in Gladstone for six months.

Gladstone couple buy first home in South Gladstone.

Local Partners