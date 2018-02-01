Finger licking good investment opportunity at Tannum Sands

Investors can buy the land at 1 Booth Ave, Tannum Sands and have KFC as their tenant.

Investors can buy the land at 1 Booth Ave, Tannum Sands and have KFC as their tenant. Burgess Rawson

A FINGER licking good investment opportunity has opened up at Tannum Sands, and KFC would be your tenant.

A Sydney investor has put their 1 Booth Ave property on the market, with commercial property agency Burgess Rawson.

Burgess Rawson Sydney office director Simon Staddon said there was already plenty of interest in the property because it was considered as an "affordable" investment.

Mr Straddon estimated it would sell for more than $1.65 million.

The store has a net income of $110,000, slightly less than the average of $140,000 or more.

Recent upgrades to the store is another attraction for investors, and a newly signed five year lease.

"There is a lot of interest because it's very affordable... most fast food investments have a higher income bracket than this," Mr Straddon said.

Mr Straddon said it was the perfect example of a self-managed investment.

He said the former Sydney owner had never even inspected the site.

The property will be auctioned in Sydney on February 20.