Noosa residents are down to their last finger licking fix with Sunshine Beach Kentucky Fried Chicken closing its doors.
Geoff Potter
'Finger lickin' lunacy!'Shock over sudden closure of KFC

Matty Holdsworth
2nd Apr 2019 7:38 AM
The restaurant shut over the weekend, leaving the Eumundi Road store at Noosaville as the last one left.

A KFC spokesperson wished to thank its loyal customers for their patronage.

"We encourage everyone to come visit us at our nearby Noosaville restaurant to taste our finger lickin' good Chicken," the spokesperson said.

"It's only a little over 4km as the chook flies."

The spokesperson did not comment on the reasons behind the closure or whether a new KFC would come to Noosa.

The Sunshine Beach chain opened in 2016 and created 60 local jobs at the time.

