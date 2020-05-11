Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Digital art for the tele
Digital art for the tele
TV

‘F***ing hack’: Sunrise suffers awkward F-bomb blooper

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
11th May 2020 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Channel 7 suffered two embarrassing bloopers when off-air conversations were accidentally broadcast on Weekend Sunrise last week.

Host Matt Doran crossed live to reporter Sarah Greenhalgh during a segment about Italy's COVID-19 death toll, but a technical glitch instead showed footage of former jockey Simon Marshall dropping the F-bomb on Sportsbet's Insider Trading show.

Channel 7 suffers F-bomb blooper during Weekend Sunrise broadcast
Channel 7 suffers F-bomb blooper during Weekend Sunrise broadcast

"Italy has become the first country in the European Union to register more than 30,000 coronavirus deaths as restrictions begin to lift. Let's go to Seven News Europe correspondent Sarah Greenhalgh who's in Rome where there's a very different atmosphere," Doran said.

As Greenhalgh began, footage switched to Marshall who was preparing to go to air on 7 TWO and he dropped an F-bomb after clumsily dropping his script on the floor.

Moments later, a second F-bomb was dropped during off-air conversation between form analyst Julian Valance and racing trader Ben Clifton and viewers heard - "He's a f***ing hack."

Sarah Greenhalgh crossing into Channel 7 from Italy.
Sarah Greenhalgh crossing into Channel 7 from Italy.

It's unclear who exactly made the comment or who they were discussing, as first reported by TV Blackbox.

Confidential has contacted Channel 7 for comment.

The embarrassing blunder comes three years after Channel 7's Adelaide newsreader Jessica Adamson accidentally muttered "f***" during a live news bulletin.

Originally published as 'F***ing hack': Sunrise suffers awkward F-bomb blooper

And the Sportsbet footage that was played instead.
And the Sportsbet footage that was played instead.

More Stories

Show More
channel 7 f-bomb tv bloopers weekend sunrise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What a plan for billion dollar steel industry means for CQ

        premium_icon What a plan for billion dollar steel industry means for CQ

        Business How renewable energy, hydrogen and iron ore can create jobs, boost exports and cut emissions.

        Benaraby driver education facility marks 2nd birthday

        premium_icon Benaraby driver education facility marks 2nd birthday

        News Without the Benaraby Driver Education Facility many Gladstone motorists could be...

        IN COURT: 14 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 14 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Stop-over added to Brisbane to Gladstone flight

        premium_icon Stop-over added to Brisbane to Gladstone flight

        Travel The Alliance Airlines CEO says the indirect route will have “no impact” on flight...