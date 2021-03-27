‘F***ing Christians’: Mackay man’s abuse left couple shaken

MACKAY: A man has been fined after he yelled “f***king Christians” at a couple of a strangers.

MACKAY: A man has been fined after he yelled “f***king Christians” at a couple of a strangers.

A Mackay man said his childhood experiences sparked an aggressive outburst on two strangers who he called 'f***ing Christians'.

Steven Peter Davis, 32, appeared at Mackay Magistrates Court charged with public nuisance after witnesses reported he had verbally abused a couple and was shaping up to fight one of them on Victoria Street on January 12, 2021.

Police prosecutor Harry Coburn said Mr Davis reportedly approached a couple on the street who he did not know.

"He screamed things to (a woman) and her husband such as "f***ing Christians" and other obscenities," Mr Coburn said.

"The witnesses explained (Mr Davis) has presented himself as if he wanted to physically fight the husband by placing his fists up clenched and yelling obscenities about the Christian religion.

"He prevented them from getting into their vehicle and leaving the address.

"The witnesses were shaken by what had occurred."

Legal Aid Queensland solicitor Erin Beer said Mr Davis had been drinking that day and suffered from post traumatic stress disorder.

"He accepts that his conduct was what he describes as 'irrational' and understands it would have been concerning and distressing for the witnesses," Ms Beer said.

He pleaded guilty, telling the court "I was reflecting on memories of my childhood that day".

More stories:

TRUE CRIME: Eight chilling crimes that rocked Mackay

COLD CASE: Plea for answers 'before it is too late'

'He's got a knife: officers killed in the line of duty

Magistrate Damien Dwyer said people were entitled to go about their business in public without "putting up with this rubbish".

"We all have our views on religion … but that doesn't give us any right to try and attack innocent people going about their business," Magistrate Dwyer said.

Mr Davis was fined $600 and banned from Mackay's safe night precinct for three months.

No conviction was recorded.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons