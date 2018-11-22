Fines possible after low voter turnout

Three out of the six Gladstone Regional Council by-election candidates handing out flyers at the Goondoon St pre-polling centre on the first day of pre-polling. Natalia Muszkat, Colin Burke and Pat Laws.

GLADSTONE constituents who didn't vote in last Saturday's by-election could face a fine of $130 if council can't successfully convince Local Government minister Stirling Hinchliffe to waive the fine.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland confirmed the fine for not voting was $65.30 (half penalty unit) if it is paid by the due date, after that the penalty increases to $130.55.

According to the ECQ there were 40,384 people on the electoral roll for the by-election but only 29,107 voted, meaning more than 11,000 people failed to vote.

Although that figure is expected to change slightly with voters having up until November 27 to return postal votes.

The issue was raised by deputy mayor Chris Trevor as an urgent matter at Tuesday's council meeting.

Voters attended polling booths around Gladstone as the Regional Council by election took place on November 17, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA171118VOTE

Cr Trevor gave three reasons why ministerial discretion should be exercised in favour of not fining constituents who didn't vote.

He said council's original request for a postal vote was denied, the by-election was the result of a councillor's ill-health and that previous councils before and after amalgamation had discretion to fine people.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the low voter turnout was disappointing but comparable to recent by-elections in Queensland.

"Some of them had 69 per cent (Bundaberg Regional Council - Division 10) but there's still over 11,000 people who didn't vote," he said.

"Because there's less candidates it's not as obvious to the community that there's an election on.

"I did absolutely everything I possible could - live stream, Facebook, newspaper articles, television, radio - to remind the community there was a by-election coming up."

An ECQ spokesperson said they also tried to highlight that the by-election was taking place.

"By-elections often have a lower voter turnout than full elections," they said.

"ECQ sent reminders to voters who had their email addresses on the electoral roll, we ran newspaper and social media ads, and contributed to stories on radio, TV and in papers."

ECQ also said that in the past four councillor by-elections that were conducted as full postal ballots, the average voter turnout was about 70 per cent of the electoral roll.

"A full postal ballot gives voters one option, but at elections like the one at Gladstone people can choose whether to do a postal vote, pre-poll or cast their ballot on election day."

2018 by-election comparisons