Carrie Rheinberger with daughter Scarla, 18 months has opened a new photo studio in Calliope called Six Crows Photography. Matt Taylor GLA290519CROW
Fine art photography offered at new Calliope studio

30th May 2019 12:00 PM
IF YOU'RE looking for a portrait with a difference, Six Crows Fine Art Photography is a new business in Calliope that hopes to make those ideas happen.

Owner Carrie Rheinberger attributed her interest in photography to her mother.

"(My mother) was always the go-to when there were family weddings and things like that,” Ms Rheinberger said.

"Everyone would ask her to come and take the photos and she had a real passion for it.”

A Bachelor of Photography graduate from James Cook University, Ms Rheinberger came up with the fine arts idea after doing some self portrait work while being a stay-at-home mother.

"I wanted to do something really quite different,” she said. "People started taking an interest because they've never seen anything like it before and thought there are other women out there that want something different too.”

Six Crows officially opens this Saturday, and can be contacted on Facebook, Instagram or on 0457071641.

