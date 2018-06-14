Finding family history research online easier for genealogy

KEEN RESEARCHERS: Gladstone Genealogy Society researchers Eleanore Reichel, Yvonne Cooper and Judy Spencer were excited about the updated online births, deaths and marriages registry.

KEEN RESEARCHERS: Gladstone Genealogy Society researchers Eleanore Reichel, Yvonne Cooper and Judy Spencer were excited about the updated online births, deaths and marriages registry. Glen Porteous

HAVING a sticky beak into family history just got little easier for Gladstone Genealogy Society sleuths.

Society president Judy Spencer looked forward to using the improved popular online service Queensland Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages website for family researchers.

"It's really exciting by putting in a name and it brings up whole family groups to streamline history research," Ms Spencer said.

The popular website had been improved to offer more information for family history research.

Previously, limited information made tracing family difficult.

"You could only look at one thing on a person previously and it gave only the year of what they did for a birth, death or marriage," Ms Spencer said.

"Now it has made it so much easier to do family history for genealogy research."

The registry holds records of births, deaths and marriages that took place in Queensland from 1829 to now, and some church records of life events between 1829 and 1855.

There are now available more than 11 million historical images across six million life events for Queensland history researchers.

The registry's historical records can be searched and ordered from the website at www.qld.gov.au/familyhistory