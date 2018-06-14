Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
KEEN RESEARCHERS: Gladstone Genealogy Society researchers Eleanore Reichel, Yvonne Cooper and Judy Spencer were excited about the updated online births, deaths and marriages registry.
KEEN RESEARCHERS: Gladstone Genealogy Society researchers Eleanore Reichel, Yvonne Cooper and Judy Spencer were excited about the updated online births, deaths and marriages registry. Glen Porteous
News

Finding family history research online easier for genealogy

Glen Porteous
by
14th Jun 2018 4:30 AM

HAVING a sticky beak into family history just got little easier for Gladstone Genealogy Society sleuths.

Society president Judy Spencer looked forward to using the improved popular online service Queensland Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages website for family researchers.

"It's really exciting by putting in a name and it brings up whole family groups to streamline history research," Ms Spencer said.

The popular website had been improved to offer more information for family history research.

Previously, limited information made tracing family difficult.

"You could only look at one thing on a person previously and it gave only the year of what they did for a birth, death or marriage," Ms Spencer said.

"Now it has made it so much easier to do family history for genealogy research."

The registry holds records of births, deaths and marriages that took place in Queensland from 1829 to now, and some church records of life events between 1829 and 1855.

There are now available more than 11 million historical images across six million life events for Queensland history researchers.

The registry's historical records can be searched and ordered from the website at www.qld.gov.au/familyhistory

family history family history research family history society genealogical society genealogy
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Jury reaches verdict in Diglum gunshots trial

    Jury reaches verdict in Diglum gunshots trial

    Crime The jury took almost six hours to decide whether Kenneth Douglas was guilty of dangerous conduct with a weapon and wilful damage.

    More signs of Gladstone housing recovery in new report

    More signs of Gladstone housing recovery in new report

    News Herron Todd White points to resale figures and vacancy rates.

    • 14th Jun 2018 4:30 AM
    Gladstone councillor's crusade against food waste

    Gladstone councillor's crusade against food waste

    News "One in every five bags of groceries will end up as food waste.”

    • 14th Jun 2018 4:30 AM
    Local mangoes could be off the menu this Christmas

    Local mangoes could be off the menu this Christmas

    News "It just costs far too much to water them”

    • 14th Jun 2018 4:30 AM

    Local Partners