'Find your SELF behind the SELFie' talk returns tonight

INFLUENCE: 'Motivation Mama' Bianca McLeish holds her 'Find your SELF behind the SELFie' talk at the Boyne Island Community Centre on November 7. She will hold another talk tonight. Contributed

SHE'S the 'Motivation Mama' ready to positively influence young girls of the Gladstone region.

Bianca McLeish is holding a free talk for girls, Find your SELF behind the SELFie, at 6pm tonight at the Boyne Island Community Centre.

Ms McLeish held the talk on November 7 and decided to run another after receiving a very positive response.

"We had a wonderful showing of people, which was great, and I've offered another because I found that teen and pre-teen girls, from about 10 years old and above, are really struggling with their own personal development and the image of themselves," Ms McLeish said.

"They're very quick to have low self-esteem and low confidence."

Ms McLeish is a school teacher and her one-hour session is developed based on positive psychology research and delivered in a fun, age-appropriate way.

"A lot of that is about saying to people 'we need to work hard to find our happiness' and it's not something that always comes naturally to people.

"There are little strategies, activities and practices we can do that can help us have a good self-perception," she said.

"The Find your SELF behind the SELFie talk is basically about having a positive self-perception - having positive thoughts and beliefs about yourself."

The talk is for girls aged 10-15 with parents welcome.

For more information visit the Motivation Mama Facebook page.