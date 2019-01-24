Menu
Clinton and New Auckland had the most babies born in 2017.
Find out which Gladstone suburbs are the most fertile

Mark Zita
by
24th Jan 2019 10:00 AM
NEW data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows Clinton and New Auckland had the most babies born in Gladstone with a total of 231 in 2017.

It's a decrease from the year before when 281 babies were born, which can be attributed to a variety of reasons such as the downturn of Gladstone's economy.

The Gladstone Hinterland statistical area (Calliope, Boyne Valley and Mt Larcom) was second with 174 and Boyne Island-Tannum Sands came third with 138.

Overall the region had 884 babies born in 2017, which ranks fifteenth across local government areas in Queensland.

However, when it came to the statistic of total fertility rates the data told a different story. Fertility rate is defined by the ABS as a representation of "the number of children a female would bear during her lifetime if she experienced current age-specific fertility rates at each age of her reproductive life”.

Despite Clinton-New Auckland having the highest number of births in 2017, Boyne-Tannum had the highest total fertility rate in the Gladstone Region at 2.37.

Second place was the Gladstone Hinterland statistical area with 2.61, and Clinton-New Auckland was third with 2.26.

Across council areas statewide, Gladstone was thirty-third in total fertility rate with 2.24.

