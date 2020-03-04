Find out which CQ artists won big at the 2020 QMAs

FAVOURITE SONS: Tom Busby (right) and Jeremy Marou of Busby Marou accept the Blues/Roots award at the 2020 Queensland Music Awards. Picture: Bianca Holderness

FAVOURITE SONS: Tom Busby (right) and Jeremy Marou of Busby Marou accept the Blues/Roots award at the 2020 Queensland Music Awards. Picture: Bianca Holderness

TWO Central Queensland acts took home top gongs tonight at the 2020 Queensland Music Awards.

The 2020 QMAs took place tonight at The Fortitude Music Hall celebrating the artistic and commercial success of Queensland music over the past 12 months and featured performances from some of the best the state has to offer including Jaguar Jonze, Cub Sport, Nat Dunn, Busby Marou and Order Sixty6.

Central Queensland was heavily represented at the QMAs with Rockhampton locals Busby Marou rising to the top in the Blues/Roots category with their Torres Strait Meriam Mer language titled single Naba Norem.

The Rockhampton duo was nominated in the pop, regional, blues/roots and indigenous categories for Naba Norem and Lucky Stars.

Best known for their distinctly Australian storytelling and gifted musicianship, Busby Marou released their fourth studio album The Great Divide in September last year, which reached number five on the ARIA charts.

Firmly established as one of Australia's hardest working and most loved live bands, Tom Busby and Jeremy Marou have been playing music together for more than a decade since their initial music connection at a Rocky pub.

Woorabinda rising star Miiesha also won the Remote category for her sophomore release Drowning.

She was nominated in the soul/funk/RNB and remote categories for Drowning.

Miiesha has been singing for her family and her community since she was eight years old. In late 2018, Miiesha decided she wanted to really take music seriously and make it her life.

Her debut singles Drowning and Black Privilege made waves after their release on Triple J Unearthed last year. Triple J Unearthed also named Miiesha as its feature artist in August.

Yeppoon country star Brad Butcher was also nominated in the country category for his track Nature's Course, but lost to Oh Harlow with their single Give It a Miss.

QMusic CEO Angela Samut said 2019 was a stellar year for Queensland music.

"We got to celebrate some of our finest homegrown talent who are at the forefront of Queensland artists making big waves on the national and global music front," she said.

To see the full list of winners, go to the QMAs website at www.queenslandmusicawards.com.au