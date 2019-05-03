Find out where you can get a bus to and from the HookUp
HOOKUP attendees have a new way to get to and from the event this year.
The Gladstone Mission to Seafarers are putting on community buses 10am-10pm Saturday and Sunday at Boyne Island and Tannum Sands for a gold-coin donation.
Two buses will run continually doing loops of Boyne Island and Tannum Sands.
Boyne pick-up/ drop-off points
- Boyne Island Caravan Park, Jacaranda Dr
- Boyne Island Stirling Park, Malpas St
- Drop off to HookUp, Arthur St, Boyne Island
Tannum pick-up/drop-off
- Tannum Sands Apex Park, Hampton Dr
- Tannum Sands Central Shopping Centre, Hampton Dr
- Tannum Sands Caravan Park, Millenium Esplanade
- Tannum Sands BAM, Millenium Esplanade
- Drop off to HookUp, Arthur St, Boyne Island