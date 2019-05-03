Find out where you can get a bus to and from the HookUp

ON ROUTE: Gladstone's Mission to Seafarers will be transporting residents around Boyne and Tannum this Hook Up.

ON ROUTE: Gladstone's Mission to Seafarers will be transporting residents around Boyne and Tannum this Hook Up. Greg Bray

HOOKUP attendees have a new way to get to and from the event this year.

The Gladstone Mission to Seafarers are putting on community buses 10am-10pm Saturday and Sunday at Boyne Island and Tannum Sands for a gold-coin donation.

Two buses will run continually doing loops of Boyne Island and Tannum Sands.

The Bus stops around the Boyne Tannum HookUp in 2019. Contributed

Boyne pick-up/ drop-off points

Boyne Island Caravan Park, Jacaranda Dr

Boyne Island Stirling Park, Malpas St

Drop off to HookUp, Arthur St, Boyne Island

Tannum pick-up/drop-off