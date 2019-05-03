Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON ROUTE: Gladstone's Mission to Seafarers will be transporting residents around Boyne and Tannum this Hook Up.
ON ROUTE: Gladstone's Mission to Seafarers will be transporting residents around Boyne and Tannum this Hook Up. Greg Bray
News

Find out where you can get a bus to and from the HookUp

liana walker
by
3rd May 2019 4:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOOKUP attendees have a new way to get to and from the event this year.

The Gladstone Mission to Seafarers are putting on community buses 10am-10pm Saturday and Sunday at Boyne Island and Tannum Sands for a gold-coin donation.

Two buses will run continually doing loops of Boyne Island and Tannum Sands.

The Bus stops around the Boyne Tannum HookUp in 2019.
The Bus stops around the Boyne Tannum HookUp in 2019. Contributed

Boyne pick-up/ drop-off points

  • Boyne Island Caravan Park, Jacaranda Dr
  • Boyne Island Stirling Park, Malpas St
  • Drop off to HookUp, Arthur St, Boyne Island

Tannum pick-up/drop-off

  • Tannum Sands Apex Park, Hampton Dr
  • Tannum Sands Central Shopping Centre, Hampton Dr
  • Tannum Sands Caravan Park, Millenium Esplanade
  • Tannum Sands BAM, Millenium Esplanade
  • Drop off to HookUp, Arthur St, Boyne Island
boyne tannum hookup buses mission to seafarers seafarers shuttle bus
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Woman, 25 charged after serious traffic crash on Bruce Hwy

    premium_icon Woman, 25 charged after serious traffic crash on Bruce Hwy

    News It was reported one woman was trapped in the vehicle for some time and both required treatment from paramedics.

    'Offensive': Magistrate slams man for alleged DV breach

    'Offensive': Magistrate slams man for alleged DV breach

    News 'He was just walking to a friends house to catch up...'

    Smoking pot is like playing Russian roulette: Magistrate

    premium_icon Smoking pot is like playing Russian roulette: Magistrate

    News 'Cannabis has been found to stay in people's systems'

    ALL HANDS ON DECK: Fishing comp officially launched for 2019

    premium_icon ALL HANDS ON DECK: Fishing comp officially launched for 2019

    News Youth volunteers chip in, sponsors thanked at launch night.