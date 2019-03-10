Menu
Coles stores across Australia will now feature a 'quiet hour' every Tuesday from 10.30am-11.30am.
Find out where in the Gladstone region you can shop quietly

Mark Zita
by
10th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
MORE Coles stores across Australia will now feature a 'quiet hour' every Tuesday from 10.30am-11.30am.

In the Gladstone region, Coles Tannum Sands has been offering the program since September.

The initiative aims to reduce noise, lighting and distractions in-store to help customers who require a low-sensory environment - such as people with autism.

Quiet hour was trialled in two Victorian stores in 2017 before being rolled out nationally.

Accessibility sponsor Peter Sheean said the supermarket received an overwhelmingly positive response from customers for quiet hour.

"We know that it is estimated that one in 70 people in Australia are on the (autism) spectrum,” Mr Sheean said.

"Our goal is to offer quiet hour at every eligible Coles supermarket by 2023.”

Autism Spectrum Australia national manager Dr Tom Tutton said he was pleased the supermarket was offering an 'autism-friendly' shopping experience.

"People on the autism spectrum can have heightened sensory awareness, which makes shopping in a store with (major distractions) incredibly overwhelming,” Dr Tutton said.

It's not known when Coles Gladstone will offer quiet hour.

