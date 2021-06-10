Find out when water meter readings begin

Gladstone Regional Council have advised residents that water meter readings will commence throughout the region from next week.

Gladstone Regional Council have advised residents half-yearly water meter reading will commence from next Monday.

Council staff undertaking the work will be dressed in GRC-branded clothing and carry an authorised officer card featuring photographic identification.

Residents are asked to keep water meters accessible and clear of building materials, soil, vehicles or other objects.

Council also reminds residents to keep unrestrained dogs controlled and gates closed.

Readings are expected to be completed by mid-July.

Water consumption for this half-year period will be billed in the annual rates and charges notice to be issued in August 2021.

Residents unable to locate their water meter can phone Council on 4970 0700.

