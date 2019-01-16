When Gladstone's newest petrol station will open

READY FOR BUSINESS: The Shell service station on Dawson Highway, Gladstone will be open in March.

GLADSTONE's newest petrol station is to open in March.

The Shell service station on the Dawson Highway has been under construction since last August.

Owner Paul Pitman said fuel would be put into the petrol station early next month.

"The actual works are finished," Mr Pitman said.

"The power will be connected at the end of January, and we have approval from Main Roads to connect to the road."

Mr Pitman said he had not secured a fast food partner for the petrol station.

"Nothing yet, I'm just biding (my) time," he said.

"We're just going to get the service station going first, and if someone wants to dance with me, I'll dance."

Last November, Mr Pitman told The Observer he hoped to bring a Taco Bell to the region.

"A lot of similar fast-food outlets are around the Gladstone Region and opening a Taco Bell Mexican fast-food store will be something different," he said.

"There is an outlet near where I live and it's always busy and Mexican will be the way to go."

Two 60sqm spaces are still on offer, as well as a third 130sqm drive-through retail spot.

The application for the $4million, four-bowser station was submitted to Gladstone Regional Council in January 2016, with development approved a year later.

It was slated to be a 52-unit two-storey motel in 2011, but Mr Pitman told The Observer in 2017 that plans fell through due to the collapse in the accommodation market.

"We built Route 66 in Emerald and we were going to put another Route 66 on the site (in Gladstone)," he said.

"The problem with the motel business here is the worker accommodation at Heritage Village has swamped the town."

The station would fill a petrol station gap between BP near the airport at Clinton, and the Puma service station near Hanson Rd.

Mr Pitman hoped the community would embrace the new business.

"I'm not sure what's in the wind for Gladstone but there seems to be a bit on the horizon," he said.

"We'll be pleased to have it finished.

"It's in a great position and it'll be very good for the town."

This will be the first Shell station to operate in Gladstone for years, with the Hanson Rd site a dedicated truck stop.