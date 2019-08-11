What's open in Gladstone for 2019 Show Day
TO HELP you keep track of which businesses are trading on the Gladstone Region Show Day, The Observer has complied a list of opening hours for businesses and services in Gladstone and Tannum Sands.
TRADING HOURS
Shopping centres
Stockland Gladstone: Open 10am-4pm. Trading hours of individual stores may vary.
Supermarkets
Aldi: 9am-6pm
Barney Point Butchery: Closed
Coles (all stores): 9am-6pm
Drake's IGA Sun Valley: 7am-9pm
Foodworks West Gladstone: TBC
Foodworks South Gladstone: 8am-4pm
Foodworks Clinton: 7am-7pm
Gladstone Fish Market: Closed
Night Owl Gladstone: 6am-midnight
Spar Express Sun Valley: 5am-8pm
Spar Express New Auckland: 6am-8pm
Woolworths (all stores): 9am-6pm
Cafes and restaurants
Blend Cafe (Tannum Sands): TBC
Callemondah Cafe Corner and Takeaway: 5am-1pm
Chillaxing: TBC
Coffee Club Night Owl (Dawson Highway): 8am-3pm
Coffee Club Grand Hotel (Goondoon St): 7am-3pm
Dicey's: 10am-midnight (restaurant 11.30am-2.30pm, 5.30-8.30pm)
The Dock: 8am-9pm
Family Crust Bakery: 5am-noon
Fresh Fix Cafe: Closed
Fordy's Seafood: Closed
Golden Chicken (Valley): Closed
Golden Chicken (Clinton): 9am-8pm
Hog's Australia's Steakhouse Gladstone: 11am-9pm
IE Cafe (Incredible Edibles Tannum): Closed
Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar: 7am-2pm
Pie World: Closed
Spinnaker Cafe: 7am-3pm
Oak and Vine: 4-10pm
Outlook Cafe: TBC
Rocksalt Bar and Restaurant: Closed
Tannum Beach Fish and Chips: 11am-7.30pm
Tannum Sands Surf Lifesaving Club: Closed
Truffle Pig Tannum Sands (formally Rocksalt): Closed
Pubs and bottle shops
BWS Stockland: 9am-5pm
BWS Toolooa: 9am-7pm
BWS Kirkwood: 9am-6pm
Central Lane Hotel: 10am-5am (restaurant shuts 8.30pm)
Cellarbrations (at Dicey's): TBC
The Club Hotel: TBC
Dan Murphy's: 10am-7pm
Grand Hotel: 10am-late
Harvey Road Tavern: 10am-4am
Liquorland Gladstone Valley: 9am-6pm
Liquorland Club Hotel: 10am-7pm
Liquorland New Auckland: 10am-7pm
The Precinct Gladstone (Queen's Hotel): 10am-1.30am
Reef Hotel: 10am-3am
Star Liquor (Goondoon St): 10am-9pm
Star Liquor (Night Owl): 9am-9pm
Star Liquor (Sun Valley): 10am-8pm
Yaralla Sports Club: 10am-4am (open 6am breakfast, noon lunch, 6pm dinner)
The Young Australian Hotel: 10am-1.30am (bar), 9am-9pm (bottle shop)
Retail
Australia Post (Gladstone Valley): Closed
Autobarn: 9am-4pm
CQ Tool Supplies: Closed
Big W: 9am-5pm
Bunnings: 7am-6pm
Kmart: 9am-6pm
SportsPower: 10am-2pm
