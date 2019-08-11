What's open in Gladstone for 2019 Show Day

SHOW DAY: Stockland Shopping Centre Gladstone, Kin Kora. The centre will be open on Monday from 10am-4pm. Trading hours of individual stores may vary.

TO HELP you keep track of which businesses are trading on the Gladstone Region Show Day, The Observer has complied a list of opening hours for businesses and services in Gladstone and Tannum Sands.

TRADING HOURS

Shopping centres

Stockland Gladstone: Open 10am-4pm. Trading hours of individual stores may vary.

Supermarkets

Aldi: 9am-6pm

Barney Point Butchery: Closed

Coles (all stores): 9am-6pm

Drake's IGA Sun Valley: 7am-9pm

Foodworks West Gladstone: TBC

Foodworks South Gladstone: 8am-4pm

Foodworks Clinton: 7am-7pm

Gladstone Fish Market: Closed

Night Owl Gladstone: 6am-midnight

Spar Express Sun Valley: 5am-8pm

Spar Express New Auckland: 6am-8pm

Woolworths (all stores): 9am-6pm

Cafes and restaurants

Blend Cafe (Tannum Sands): TBC

Callemondah Cafe Corner and Takeaway: 5am-1pm

Chillaxing: TBC

Coffee Club Night Owl (Dawson Highway): 8am-3pm

Coffee Club Grand Hotel (Goondoon St): 7am-3pm

Dicey's: 10am-midnight (restaurant 11.30am-2.30pm, 5.30-8.30pm)

The Dock: 8am-9pm

Family Crust Bakery: 5am-noon

Fresh Fix Cafe: Closed

Fordy's Seafood: Closed

Golden Chicken (Valley): Closed

Golden Chicken (Clinton): 9am-8pm

Hog's Australia's Steakhouse Gladstone: 11am-9pm

IE Cafe (Incredible Edibles Tannum): Closed

Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar: 7am-2pm

Pie World: Closed

Spinnaker Cafe: 7am-3pm

Oak and Vine: 4-10pm

Outlook Cafe: TBC

Rocksalt Bar and Restaurant: Closed

Tannum Beach Fish and Chips: 11am-7.30pm

Tannum Sands Surf Lifesaving Club: Closed

Truffle Pig Tannum Sands (formally Rocksalt): Closed

Pubs and bottle shops

BWS Stockland: 9am-5pm

BWS Toolooa: 9am-7pm

BWS Kirkwood: 9am-6pm

Central Lane Hotel: 10am-5am (restaurant shuts 8.30pm)

Cellarbrations (at Dicey's): TBC

The Club Hotel: TBC

Dan Murphy's: 10am-7pm

Grand Hotel: 10am-late

Harvey Road Tavern: 10am-4am

Liquorland Gladstone Valley: 9am-6pm

Liquorland Club Hotel: 10am-7pm

Liquorland New Auckland: 10am-7pm

The Precinct Gladstone (Queen's Hotel): 10am-1.30am

Reef Hotel: 10am-3am

Star Liquor (Goondoon St): 10am-9pm

Star Liquor (Night Owl): 9am-9pm

Star Liquor (Sun Valley): 10am-8pm

Yaralla Sports Club: 10am-4am (open 6am breakfast, noon lunch, 6pm dinner)

The Young Australian Hotel: 10am-1.30am (bar), 9am-9pm (bottle shop)

Retail

Australia Post (Gladstone Valley): Closed

Autobarn: 9am-4pm

CQ Tool Supplies: Closed

Big W: 9am-5pm

Bunnings: 7am-6pm

Kmart: 9am-6pm

SportsPower: 10am-2pm

Want to let us know your business opening hours? Comment on the story below, on Facebook or send us an email at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au