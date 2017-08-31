Find out what our MasterChef is up to

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

COMPARED to the MasterChef kitchen, Pete Morgan says cooking for a restaurant is much easier.

The Chanel College graduate appeared on the last season of the hit TV show, bowing out during the Yotam Ottolenghi pressure test.

At the moment Pete is on holidays but will start working at Perth's renowned Wildflower restaurant.

"I've been pretty busy basically getting work experience in restaurants,” he said.

"I helped Karmen (Lu) from last year's MasterChef.

"She's opened a dessert bar in Perth and I gave her a hand for a week when she opened that and that led to me going to WA's best restaurant, which is Wildflower, and they offered me a job at the end of my work experience.”

In terms of MasterChef, Pete said it was a pretty stressful experience.

"There's lots of ups and downs. When you have a great cook in the kitchen you feel absolutely elated, on the other hand when you have a rather rubbish cook, you feel pretty in the pits,” he said.

"You have to remind yourself that it is just a competition after all, there's worse things going on in the world.

"But while you're in there, that is your world and I think that's why you take it on board so harshly.”

The former Chanel College student said MasterChef had been an amazing experience.

Before his food dream, Pete was a crane operator on Barrow Island but he hasn't been back since he began cooking.

"The bank balance isn't liking me so much,” he said.

"But I'm absolutely loving being in the kitchen, which is what it's all about really.”

Pete said he loved eating, which was a big part of the reason for the change in career. "I always just wanted to know how to make my food better at home and I wanted to cook recipes that I wanted to eat,” he said.

"It was one of my favourite things coming home from the mines and having a few nice meals planned out and it just sort of went from there and here I am,” he said.

Pete said the biggest difference from being on MasterChef to cooking for a job was the stress level.

"If you think about in MasterChef, we walk in each day not knowing what we're going to be doing,” he said.

"But in a professional kitchen you virtually know exactly what you're going to be doing.”

Pete said the biggest thing he had picked up working professionally was speed, just because there was so much to do.