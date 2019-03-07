Find out what makes The Glen's best bowler tick
1: When did you start playing cricket?
U7 for Calliope 11 years ago.
2: Thoughts on this new best-of-three grand final series?
Should be good games and competition.
3: Your biggest strength in the game?
Pace bowling.
4: Career highlights?
Beating Gold Coast and I took four wickets.
5: Biggest influence?
Jason Seng.
6: Funniest teammate?
Glen Stanton-Cook. He talks jibberish.
7: Most annoying teammate?
Cameron Howard.
8: Funniest thing you have seen on the cricket field when playing?
Zane Robertson trying to bat with a hangover.
9: How can you beat BITS?
Bowl in good areas.
10: What's the best thing about playing the game?
Camaraderie.