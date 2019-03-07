Find out what makes The Glen's best bowler tick

1: When did you start playing cricket?

U7 for Calliope 11 years ago.

2: Thoughts on this new best-of-three grand final series?

Should be good games and competition.

3: Your biggest strength in the game?

Pace bowling.

4: Career highlights?

Beating Gold Coast and I took four wickets.

5: Biggest influence?

Jason Seng.

6: Funniest teammate?

Glen Stanton-Cook. He talks jibberish.

7: Most annoying teammate?

Cameron Howard.

8: Funniest thing you have seen on the cricket field when playing?

Zane Robertson trying to bat with a hangover.

9: How can you beat BITS?

Bowl in good areas.

10: What's the best thing about playing the game?

Camaraderie.